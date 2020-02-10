Movie Review: Birds of Prey

The DCEU has had a patchy history, although in more recent times the newer movies have been received well. 2020 kicks off with the newest DC movie called Birds of Prey and it's all about Harley Quinn.

The last time we saw Harley Quinn was back in 2016 in Suicide Squad. I actually didn't hate Suicide Squad as I thought it was a funny movie with a very likable cast.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is back in Birds of Prey, although she is joined by a whole different cast this time around.

Harley Quinn in this movie has just broken up with The Joker and now there's a bounty on her head!

What I like most about this movie is that Harley Quinn actually becomes a likable a good main character even though she's supposed to be a criminal.

This is because she befriends a young thief girl named Cassandra Cain who has stolen a very important diamond.

Everyone in the criminal world wants the diamond so the two characters are being hunted down by just about everyone. Sure the movie's story isn't unique, although it was still enjoyable and easy to follow.

Harley Quinn herself is kind of badass in this movie because she knows how to fight. The fight scenes are choreographed really well and Margot Robbie is able to show off her athleticism.

The villains in this movie are okay, although they don't really do much. Ewan McGregor stands out as being the Black Mask, although he doesn't even wear the mask until the very end of the movie.

Even though Birds of Prey is supposed to be a team-up movie, most of the female protagonists don't meet up with each other until just before the movie's climax.

The rest of the film is solely just about Harley Quinn which may disappoint some that like the other comic book characters.

If you are into the characters such as Black Canary and Huntress, their screentime is limited. Again, you have to wait until the end of the movie to see most of the other characters doing all of the action.

In terms of humor, Birds of Prey isn't as funny as a Deadpool movie, although there are many funny parts in the movie.

This movie isn't supposed to be a full-on comedy, but I did enjoy the few laughs the film gave me.

Overall, Birds of Prey is an enjoyable comic book movie that features a great cast of characters and decent action.

It might not be a movie that will appeal to everyone, but it's still a fun film to watch thanks to the Harley Quinn character and Margot Robbie's natural charisma.

Verdict: 4/5 stars

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more); Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more); Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more).