Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Debut In AEW All Out

AEW All Out was an actually pretty entertaining PPV that featured CM Punk's first wrestling match since January 2014. However, the company left more big surprises at the end of the night.

The main event saw Kenny Omega successfully defending his AEW World Title against a feisty Christian Cage. The match was pretty good and Omega won clean after doing a top rope 'One Winged Angel'.

For some reason, Omega decided to be a sore winner and he and his Elite faction continued to beat up on Christian Cage after the match was over. Not even Jurassic Express were able to help Cage.

The lights went out and everyone was surprised when Adam Cole appeared for the first time in AEW. His NXT contract expired and he did not re-sign with WWE because he wanted to keep his Twitch channel.

Adam Cole didn't debut as a babyface though because he joined up with the Elite and Kenny Omega. Cole is now in the same company as Britt Baker who is his real life girlfriend.

However, the night was not over because Bryan Danielson appeared at the end of the show to support the babyfaces. This is also the first time Bryan Danielson has appeared on AEW!

Earlier in the night, Ruby Soho appeared and won the Casino Battle Royale. So the company debuted 3 free agents from WWE all in one night. Hopefully more exciting wrestling is in store for the fans.

