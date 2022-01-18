Cody Rhodes Is Reportedly A Free Agent

Cody Rhodes has been with the AEW organization since its beginning at the start of 2019. So it's surprising news to hear that Rhodes is now a free agent even though he's still working for the company.

Fightful Select has exclusively reported that Cody Rhodes' contract expired at the end of 2021, but he's still in AEW as the current TNT Champion. He's working with the company without a contract at the moment.

This has fueled rumors that Cody Rhodes is free to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble from WWE. After all, WrestleVotes tweeted not too long ago that a person from another wrestling company might be in this year's Rumble match.

The Women's Royal Rumble match already has a surprise as Impact's Mickie James will be at the premium live event. So it's kind of feasible someone like Rhodes could also make an appearance.

That being said, Rhodes is one of the EVPs of AEW and he has badmouthed WWE ever since he left the company several years ago. It's hard to actually predict if Vince McMahon will want him for a special appearance.

It's more than likely that Rhodes will stay with AEW and will extend his contract for another three years. After all, he helped build the company to what it is today.

