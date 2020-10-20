The Mandalorian Season 2 Special Look Trailer Released

Disney has now released a new special look for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. There is just 10 more days until the series resumes back on Disney+.

In the new trailer, we learn Din Djarin needs to find the home planet for Baby Yoda. We also get to see the characters reuniting with Greef Karga and Cara Dune as they appeared in the first season.

The new trailer is only 1 minute long, and we don't get a chance to see many new characters yet. It's rumored the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett might be making an appearance in the new season.

The trailer is also spoiler free, which is a good thing. The show is bound to have a lot of surprises once it comes back on October 30th, 2020.

You can read an early synopsis and cast overview of the show written down below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer."

