The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review 'The Siege' (Spoilers)

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is now in full swing and things are heating up. In this week, The Mandalorian finds himself on the planet Nevarro where he reunites again with Greef Karga and Cara Dune.

Nevarro has become a peaceful trading post planet with most of the criminals gone. Cara Dune is the Marshal of the place and she has been keeping the peace for the most part.

The reason The Mandalorian is back on this planet is because he needs proper repairs for Razor Crest. The Mon Calamari that "fixed" it before for him did a horrible job!

While his ship is being repaired, Greef Karga wants The Mandalorian to do one job for him.

He wants to blow up an Imperial Outpost that is still present on the planet. Once that outpost is gone, the Nevarro planet can truly be peaceful.

The early part of the episode was quite funny as it was showing the antics of Baby Yoda.

At first, Baby Yoda was trying to fix some wires on the Razor Crest, but he ultimately failed. The Mandalorian left him at a school where he stole biscuits from a fellow student.

With Baby Yoda out of harm's way, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, The Mandalorian and newcomer Mythrol go to the outpost.

You may remember Mythrol from the first episode as The Mandalorian's first bounty. He's back, and being bossed around by Greef Karga!

This episode was similar to last week with the heroes shooting their way into the base. The shootouts are always entertaining to watch and the trio are far better at shooting compared to the Stormtroopers.

This episode also revealed to us more about Moff Gideon's plans. He initially wanted Baby Yoda's blood in order to make force sensitive beings. The experiments weren't successful, but he still wants to try it again.

The Mandalorian mistakenly thinks Moff Gideon is dead, but he does not know he survived the TIE Fighter crash. Gideon is still in charge of what's left of the Imperials and he's not going away.

The end of the episode is entertaining too with Cara Dune, Mythrol and Greef Karga escaping the exploding base inside of an Imperial tank. They were being chased by speeder bikes as well as TIE Fighters.

The Mandalorian saves the trio as the Razor Crest is fixed and it kills all of the TIE Fighters. Cara Dune and Greef Karga do a good job of shooting and crashing the chasing speeder bikes.

Even though this episode had a somewhat happy ending, next week is going to be trouble. The Imperials managed to put a tracking beacon on the Razor Crest!

The episode ends with Moff Gideon looking over at what looks like to be a new army of Death Troopers.

The Mandalorian is going to have a tough time meeting Ahsoka Tano if Moff Gideon and his army are also there to greet them!

Next week is also going to be entertaining as it should see the live action debut of Ahsoka Tano. The episode is being directed by Ahsoka's creator Dave Filoni. There are now only four more episodes left in Season 2.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: More The Mandalorian Products Announced For Mando Mondays (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review 'The Heiress' (Spoilers) (more); Hasbro Reveals A New The Mandalorian Helmet (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review 'The Passenger' (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Hot Toys The Mandalorian And The Child Figures Announced (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review 'The Marshal' (Spoilers) (more); Several New The Mandalorian Toys Have Been Revealed (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Special Look Trailer Released (more); The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more).