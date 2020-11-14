The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review 'The Heiress' (Spoilers)

It goes without saying that I was not a big fan of last week's episode of The Mandalorian.

The story screeched to a halt, and the episode itself felt like it was filler. Thankfully, this week's episode directed by Bryce Dallas Howard was excellent.

The Mandalorian finally escorted the Frog Lady and her eggs back to her husband. Now The Mandalorian is still searching for someone that could help him bring Baby Yoda back to his home species.

The episode gets to an interesting start because The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda get into some trouble by a few bandits. These bandits trap both of them underwater as they want to steal The Mandalorian's Beskar armor.

The coolest part of the episode is when The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are rescued by three other Mandalorian warriors.

One of these Mandalorians is Bo Katan played by Katee Sackoff. The other one is named Koska Reeves played by WWE's own Sasha Banks.

Bo Katan featured in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, but this is her first live action appearance.

It's also interesting to note that Din Djarin has never heard of Bo Katan before. He was part of a different tribe that lived on the planet of Mandalore.

Bo Katan knows of a Jedi that can take him to Baby Yoda's home world, but she wants help from The Mandalorian first.

She is wanting to steal some big weapons from an Imperial Shuttle. She is also still seeking the Darksaber that was stolen from her by Moff Gideon.

The rest of the episode is quite badass because the four Mandalorian characters shoot their way into the Imperial ship. Pretty much every Stormtrooper is trying to get rid of them, but they're no match for the four Mandalorian warriors.

Even though this episode was really short at 35 minutes long, the action never overstayed its welcome.

The shootouts between the Stormtroopers and the main characters were very entertaining. It could have been the best episode of the second season released to date.

To cut a long story short, Bo Katan is able to secure the weapons she seeks, but The Mandalorian has to part ways with her.

Before his departure, Bo Katan reveals that a Jedi named Ahsoka Tano may know where to place Baby Yoda.

This made me scream like a little girl as Ahsoka Tano is one of the best Star Wars characters ever created. I cannot wait to see her live action debut played by Rosario Dawson.

Another reason I liked this episode so much is that Sasha Banks actually got a lot of screentime. This is her acting debut, and I think she did a very good job for a WWE wrestler.

I was disappointed with last week's episode, but I'm glad my favorite TV show is back on track. Hopefully episode 4 can keep up the momentum because this week's episode was a huge blast!

Another thing I wish to see is more Boba Fett.

He only appeared at the end of episode 1, but I still want to know what he has been doing for all these years on Tatooine after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hasbro Reveals A New The Mandalorian Helmet (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review 'The Passenger' (Spoilers) (more); New Hot Toys The Mandalorian And The Child Figures Announced (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review 'The Marshal' (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: Several New The Mandalorian Toys Have Been Revealed (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Special Look Trailer Released (more); The Mandalorian Movie Could Happen In The Future (more).

A few more: Lego Reveals New Model For The Child From The Mandalorian (more); The First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Landed (more).