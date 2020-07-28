The Mandalorian Picks Up 15 Emmy Nominations

The 72nd Emmy nominations have been announced and it was a big day for The Mandalorian . The show received 15 nominations in total!

The Mandalorian is the first live action Star Wars TV series and the show received praise from critics and fans when it released late last year on Disney+. The biggest nomination it received was Outstanding Drama Series.

StarWars.com posted the nominations for the show. You can see the details posted down below.

Outstanding Drama Series : The Mandalorian

: The Mandalorian Outstanding Children’s Program : Star Wars Resistance, for Brandon Auman, Executive Producer; Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer; Dave Filoni, Executive Producer; Justin Ridge, Executive Producer; Sareana Sun, Executive Producer; Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer; Daisy Fang, Producer; and Jack Liang, Producer

: Star Wars Resistance, for Brandon Auman, Executive Producer; Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer; Dave Filoni, Executive Producer; Justin Ridge, Executive Producer; Sareana Sun, Executive Producer; Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer; Daisy Fang, Producer; and Jack Liang, Producer Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Taika Waititi as IG-11

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Taika Waititi as IG-11 O utstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer; Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director; and Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer; Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director; and Amanda Serino, Set Decorator Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” for Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography; and Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” for Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography; and Baz Idoine, Director of Photography Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin,” for Joseph Porro, Costume Designer; Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor; Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer; and Lauren Silvestri, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin,” for Joseph Porro, Costume Designer; Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor; Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer; and Lauren Silvestri, Assistant Costume Designer Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Andrew S. Eisen, Editor; The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” for Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor; and Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor; and The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Jeff Seibenick, Editor

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Andrew S. Eisen, Editor; The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” for Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor; and Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor; and The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Jeff Seibenick, Editor Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” for Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist; Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist; Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist; Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist; Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist; Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist; and Sabrina Castro, Makeup Artist

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” for Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist; Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist; Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist; Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist; Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist; Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist; and Sabrina Castro, Makeup Artist Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Ludwig Göransson, Composer

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Ludwig Göransson, Composer Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor; James Spencer, Dialogue Editor; Richard Quinn, ADR Editor; Richard Gould, Foley Editor; Stephanie McNally, Music Editor; Ryan Rubin, Music Editor; Ronni Brown, Foley Artist; and Jana Vance, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor; James Spencer, Dialogue Editor; Richard Quinn, ADR Editor; Richard Gould, Foley Editor; Stephanie McNally, Music Editor; Ryan Rubin, Music Editor; Ronni Brown, Foley Artist; and Jana Vance, Foley Artist Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Shawn Holden, Production Mixer; Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer; and Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Shawn Holden, Production Mixer; Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer; and Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer Outstanding Special Visual Effects : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor; Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor; Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer; Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor; Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor; Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor; John Rosengrant, Supervisor; Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor; and Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor; Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor; Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer; Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor; Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor; Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor; John Rosengrant, Supervisor; Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor; and Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor And Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series Limited Series Or Movie: The Mandalorian, for Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian will air its second season this October exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service.

