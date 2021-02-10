Gina Carano Has Been Fired From The Mandalorian

Gina Carano who plays Cara Dune in The Mandalorian won't be appearing in future Star Wars shows or films any longer. This is because Lucasfilm has decided to fire the actress today.

The reason Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian is due to her controversial social media posts and behavior. Her posts had been controversial in the past, but it looks like Lucasfilm finally pulled the trigger on her firing.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson confirmed her departure by releasing a statement over on io9. You can read the full statement posted down below.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable"

Cara Dune was also reportedly going to appear in the newly announced Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic TV show in the future, With this new announcement, it looks like she won't be appearing on that show either.

It's unlikely Lucasfilm will recast the role of Cara Dune in the future. It's possible they will just write a way for the character's departure.

The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Disney+. Season 3 will reportedly air sometime in 2022. At the end of 2021, you can get to watch The Book of Boba Fett first.

