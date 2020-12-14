The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review 'The Believer' (Spoilers)

The Mandalorian continues to be an awesome show and the second to last episode of Season 2 is no different. This episode sees the return of Migs Mayfeld played by comedian Bill Burr.

In this episode, The Mandalorian and his gang want to know the location of Moff Gideon's ship. If they know the location of the ship, they can get the cute Grogu back.

In order to do that, they need access to an Imperial Terminal. After Cara Dune frees Mayfeld from custody, he tells the gang they might access a terminal in a mining facility on the planet Morak.

In past episodes, the gang have been going at the front door killing Stormtroopers left and right. Well in this episode, they need to use stealth as Mayfeld and The Mandalorian dress up as troopers to infiltrate the mining base.

Seeing Din Djarin in another costume is unique and he has to work carefully with Mayfeld not to break their cover. They even successfully fight off pirates that want to blow up their truck full of the mineral rhydonium.

When The Mandalorian and Mayfeld successfully transport the rhydonium to safety, they are seen as heroes by the Imperials. They now need to access an Imperial terminal without alerting anyone.

In order to access the terminal, Din Djarin will need to take his helmet off for the terminal to scan his face.

He's hesitant to do it at first, but he knows he has to do it in order to save Grogu. This is only the second time we have seen Din Djarin's face

Once they get Moff Gideon's coordinates, all they need to do is go back to the Slave 1 to meet Boba Fett and the others.

Before they're able to escape though, they are confronted by an evil Imperial commanding officer. Mayfeld listens to him, but then he kills him for letting his people die from a past mission.

The climax is interesting because Djarin and Mayfeld now have to fight their way out of the mining facility. Thankfully, they are aided by Cara Dune and Fennic Shand using sniper rifles.

I'm a little sad Boba Fett didn't get to do much in this episode, but he manages to save Mayfeld and Djarin and get them to safety.

For his efforts, Cara Dune frees Mayfeld from custody by pretending he died during the explosion of the facility.

With Mayfeld a free man, Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Fennic Shand and Boba Fett are now ready to get Grogu back from Moff Gideon. Next week's Season 2 finale should be a good one!

Season 2 of The Mandalorian has been really great so far. The only weak episode was the second one with the Frog lady. Other than that, every other episode has been very entertaining. Hopefully the finale is epic too!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Bo-Katan Star Wars Black Series Toy Announced (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers) (more); Dave Filoni Talks About That Recent The Mandalorian Episode (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review 'The Jedi' (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review 'The Siege' (Spoilers) (more); More The Mandalorian Products Announced For Mando Mondays (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review 'The Heiress' (Spoilers) (more); Hasbro Reveals A New The Mandalorian Helmet (more).