The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review 'The Tragedy' (Spoilers)

The Mandalorian season 2 has arguably been way better than the already excellent first season. This latest episode is great mainly because we see two returning characters.

The Mandalorian visits the planet of Tython and he and Grogu go to the Jedi Temple. It's here where Grogu does some meditation in order to contact other Jedi to possibly train him.

While Grogu is meditating, The Mandalorian sees a ship entering the planet. The ship is none other than the Slave 1 and it looks like Boba Fett is going to meet The Mandalorian for the first time.

The Mandalorian is unsure if Boba Fett is friend or foe yet. Boba Fett however explains he wants no trouble. All he wants is his armor back which The Mandalorian still has in his possession.

Boba Fett isn't alone because he brought with him the sniper named Fennec Shand. Much like Boba Fett, she too was left for dead on Tatooine but she has no recovered thanks to some technological engineering.

Boba Fett and The Mandalorian don't go to blows with one another because several transport ships arrive. The Stormtroopers are here to steal Grogu since they all work for Moff Gideon.

Boba Fett agrees to help Grogu in exchange for getting his armor back. What I like most about this episode is the fact that it makes Boba Fett look like a total badass.

Boba Fett didn't do much in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

So it's cool to see Temuera Morrison back in the role to shoot and kill all of the useless Stormtroopers. This is the kind of Boba Fett fans have wanted to see for a long time.

Fennec Shand is also great fighting off the Stormtroopers. The Mandalorian on the other hand wants to leave the planet with Grogu, but Grogu is unable to move while he's meditating.

One of the coolest moments of the episode is Boba Fett going back to the Razor Crest to retrieve his armor back.

He may look a little too big for the armor, but it was nice to see him back in his original colors.

While the trio are able to get rid of the Stormtroopers quite easily, more Moff Gideon's cronies are coming. Unfortunately, Moff Gideon fires a shot that completely destroys the Razor Crest!

The Dark Troopers come along and they kidnap Grogu for Moff Gideon. Luckily for The Mandalorian, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are now allies and they want to get Grogu back.

At the end of the episode, we see Moff Gideon putting Grogu in shackles. The next few episodes should be exciting as The Mandalorian will be leading a group in order to retrieve Grogu back from Moff Gideon.

This week's episode may have been the best one of the season thanks to the reintroduction of Boba Fett. It was action packed, and it featured a lot of story development near the end.

The only disappointing thing about this week's episode was that it was too short. It was the shortest episode of the season only lasting 32 to 33 minutes in length.

Anyway, there are only two more episodes left in season 2. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Bo-Katan and/or Ahsoka Tano come back to also help The Mandalorian too!

