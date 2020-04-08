Lego Super Mario Sets To Be Released This August

The Lego Group and Nintendo have now announced that their range of Super Mario Lego sets will be available this August. The company also revealed more sets that will be a part of the range.

The set of Lego Mario sets are available now to pre-order and will be available in participating stores on August 1st, 2020. The first set people should get is the Mario Starter Course which will cost $59.99 in the United States.

The Mario Starter Course comes with an electronic Mario figure that can express many different facial expressions and more. It will be USB powered and it can interact with a lot of the many Lego pieces that it can touch.

Aside from a modular level set, the Mario Starter Course will also come with a Goomba as well as Bowser Jr.

This is probably the set that most people should buy as it will interact with the other sets that have been announced today.

The cheapest set revealed so far is the $29.99 Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set. This comes with a see-saw piranha playset as well as a Gooba and an enemy Koopa Troopa.

The most expensive set fans can get their hands on is Bowser's Castle. This mega set will set you back $99.99 and comes with Bowser himself as well as his cool looking castle.

You can see what it includes in the picture provided above.

These are just the sets revealed so far, but it's expected Lego and Nintendo may have more toys in store for us to reveal in the near future.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Amazon Spain Reveals First Wonder Woman 1984 Lego Set (more); Lego Reveals 501st Legion Clone Troopers Pack (more); Fast & Furious Lego Technic Set Officially Revealed (more); Lego Reveals Razor Crest Toy From The Mandalorian (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego BrickHeadz Mandalorian And Baby Yoda Toys Revealed (more); Fast & Furious Teaming Up With Lego Technic Brand (more); Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more).

A few more: Lego Reveals First Look At Black Widow Set (more); The Mandalorian Lego Battle Pack Revealed; New Rise of Skywalker Clip Released (more).