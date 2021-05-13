Friends TV Show Gets Another New Lego Set

A few years ago Lego already released a set from the hit TV show called Friends. The first set was of the famous Central Perk Cafe. Well now another set has been announced based on the show.

The new set is called 'The Friends Apartments' and it's number 10292. The new toy will be available on June 1st, 2021 and it will cost $149.99 in the United States. VIP members can get it earlier on May 19th, 2021.

It's an 18+ set with 2048 as well as 7 minifigures. You can read the full details below from Lego.com.

Build and display a faithful LEGO® version of Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment, plus the adjoining hallway, with this Friends TV show LEGO set.

Packed with authentic details and references to classic Friends episodes, this LEGO® The Friends Apartments (10292) building kit for adults will make the day, month and year of any Friends fan.

With 7 minifigures and tons of delightful accessories referencing best-loved moments from the hit TV show, this set looks amazing on display.

Offering an immersive build for adults, this set is the perfect way to celebrate your love of the Friends TV show. It also makes a top gift for anyone who loves Friends collectibles.

Measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 25 in. (64 cm) wide and 12 in. (31 cm) deep. For a smaller display, the carpets lift out to create fun mini models.

Can you spot all the iconic moments celebrated in this set? Like the time the cheesecake falls on the floor, when a cat attacks Ross on the balcony, or when Joey gets the turkey stuck on his head.

You’ll be right at home exploring the authentic furniture and decor within this set. See Joey and Chandler’s reclining chairs, Monica’s green Ottoman, plus Gladys, Phoebe’s creepy painting.

This LEGO® The Friends Apartments set is part of a range of creative buildable model sets designed for adult building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture.

LEGO® building bricks are manufactured from high-quality materials. They’re consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

With LEGO® pieces, safety and quality comes first. That’s why they’re rigorously tested so you can be sure that the model is as robust as it is beautiful.

You can pre-order this set now from the official Lego Store. The older Central Perk set is still available to buy.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Reveals The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle Set (more); Lego Reveals New UCS Style R2-D2 (more); Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool (more); Lego Winnie the Pooh Set Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: New 2021 Lego Ideas Sets Being Considered (more); New Lego Police Station Set Revealed (more); New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more).

A few more: Lego Reveals Huge Roman Colosseum Set (more); Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Lego Set Announced (more).