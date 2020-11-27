New Lego Police Station Set Revealed

The Lego Group has now revealed a brand new Police Station set. This will be much bigger than normal City sets and it aimed towards collectors that are aged 18 and up.

The new set is part of the Creator series and it's set number 10278. It is simply called 'Police Station' and it may be the biggest police station Lego has ever made.

The Police Station retails for $199.99 in the United States and has a global release date of January 1st, 2021. The total piece count for the set is 2923 pieces!

For more info on the set, you can read the features below as posted over on Lego.com.

Packed with clever design features and unexpected surprises, this LEGO® Police Station (10278) model building kit is the perfect set for adults looking for a mindful project.

Discover stylish features with crime-busting details, including a case board with authentic red lines connecting the clues, reel-to-reel recorder, jail cell, evidence locker and more.

With 2,923 pieces and 5 minifigures, including a 1940s-era police officer, there’s lots to discover. Printed tiles like the billboard, telephone and typewriter bring the detailed scenes to life.

Ideal for true-crime fans and LEGO® lovers alike, this building kit gives hours of enjoyment and a creative experience that will appeal to adults.

Adult LEGO® fans will love the novel pieces in this set, including 2 pieces in ultra-rare nougat color, 4 blank animal-head pieces used for the cornice detail and an inverted 2-color arch.

Measures over 14.5 in. (37 cm) high (including antennae), 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep.

As well as being a step-by-step guide to building the model, the coffee-table-style instructions include inspirational design details.

This police station set is part of the Modular Buildings Collection of creative building sets designed for LEGO® building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture.

LEGO® building bricks are manufactured from the highest quality materials. They’re consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

With LEGO® pieces, safety and quality comes first. That’s why they’re rigorously tested so you can be sure that the model is as robust as it is beautiful.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more); Lego Reveals Huge Roman Colosseum Set (more); Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Lego Set Announced (more); Lego Reveals New Model For The Child From The Mandalorian (more).

And here are some more related articles: 1989 Batwing Lego Has Been Officially Revealed (more); Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more).

A few more: Lego Set To Release A Working Grand Piano Toy (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Special NES With TV Set (more).