Lego Reveals Huge World Map Art Set

In terms of piece count, The Lego Group may have announced its biggest set ever. Very soon fans can get their hands on a World Map art set that has over 11,000 pieces!

This is the biggest piece count ever for a Lego set selling to the public. It beats the over 9000 pieces of the Roman Colosseum and the over 7000 pieces of the 2017 UCS Millennium Falcon.

The World Map art set is set number 31203 and it comes with 11695. It will retail in the United States for $249.99 and has a worldwide release date of June 1st, 2021.

You can read a more thorough description of the Lego set from Lego.com posted down below.

"Clear your mind with this LEGO® set, consisting of 11,695 pieces, including 40 canvas wall decor plates, a brick-built frame, 2 unique hanging elements and a tile tool for easier rebuilding. This kit immerses you in your passion for travel and DIY creativity while you relax and recharge. With the included Soundtrack, you can enjoy an audio world tour as you build. Build and display this unique, ocean depths-inspired world map that’s full of lush, vibrant colors you can use for the background. To extend the joy, rebuild the map to reflect your own world view. This piece measures over 25.5 in. (65 cm) high and 40.5 in. (104 cm) wide, and offers a challenging activity for you or other map enthusiasts in your life who love DIY projects. Unboxing the set offers you a unique ‘wow’ experience, while the coffee-table-quality instructions provide an informative and stress-relieving road map as they guide you through the build. Perfect collectible for adults to display on a wall or shelf, LEGO® Art kits offer you a rewarding building experience as you find new ways to express your passion for travel and self-discovery"

It's also worth mentioning you can position the water and countries in a variety of different ways depending on your own personal preference. It will be a long build considering the high piece count!

