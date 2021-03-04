Lego Winnie the Pooh Set Revealed

The Lego Group has now released a new set based on the famous Winnie the Pooh IP. The cool thing is that it includes many famous minifigures.

The set will cost $99.99 in the United States and it will go on sale April 1st, 2021. The set number is 21326 and it comes with 1265 pieces in total.

The weird part is that it's an 18+ set. However, the set does include Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit and of course Eeyore. You can read the features posted below from Lego.com.

Enjoy me-time or quality family time and spark childhood memories with this LEGO® Ideas display set (21326) featuring Disney Winnie the Pooh and Pooh Bear’s house in Hundred Acre Wood.

Includes 5 characters: Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit minifigures, plus an Eeyore LEGO® figure, each with iconic accessories, including Pooh Bear’s buildable red balloon.

The house opens at the back for easy access to the authentic accessories inside including a buildable armchair, Pooh-coo clock and elements including a Pooh Bear storybook, honey pots and Poohsticks.

Sit Pooh Bear on the log by the buildable fire and, with his balloon, help him ‘float’ up to see the bees ‘buzzing’ around the 2 beehives in the tree.

An ideal birthday or holiday gift for LEGO® fans, hobbyists and anyone who loves Winnie the Pooh, this display model measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) wide and 8 in. (22 cm) deep.

Perfect for solo building or sharing your childhood passion for LEGO® building and Winnie the Pooh with your family – you’ll want to photograph and share pictures of this charming buildable model.

This 1,265-piece set comes with an illustrated booklet featuring details about the set’s fan designer and LEGO® designers, plus step-by-step instructions so even LEGO newcomers can build confidently.

This LEGO® Ideas │ Disney set for adults is part of a collection of unique LEGO Ideas models, each created by a fan designer, voted for by thousands of LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group.

Ever since 1958, LEGO® components have met strict industry standards to ensure that they connect consistently and securely for robust builds.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and rigorously analyzed to make sure that they meet stringent global safety standards.

Are you interested in buying this set when it comes out next month?

