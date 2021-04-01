Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool
To celebrate the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage out later this year, Lego has revealed a new helmet bust for the character of Venom.
The Lego helmet is simply called 'Venom' and it's set number 76187. It retails for $59.99 in the USA and comes with 565 pieces. It is a part of Lego's ongoing 18+ range aiming for adult collectors.
The set will be released worldwide on April 26th, 2021. You can read the full features of the set below courtesy of Lego.com.
- Build and display one of the most feared characters in the Marvel Universe with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Venom (76187) – a captivating build-and-display model created with adults in mind.
- The iconic alien creature, with its dagger-like teeth and long, twisting tongue, stands on a sturdy base with a stylish name plaque attached.
- This collectible piece of Marvel movie memorabilia will provide joy and satisfaction long after the hands-on, creative construction work is over.
- If you’re an adult Marvel fan or model-making enthusiast, this buildable movie-character replica is the perfect build-and-display project for you!
- Measuring over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, this striking model is sure to generate attention and interest, whether displayed in your home or workplace.
- This collectible Venom display model provides stress-relieving escapism as the fascinating recreation emerges from the 565 LEGO® bricks.
- You can embark on this fascinating construction project immediately, thanks to the high-quality, printed instructions that are included.
- The range of LEGO® sets created with adults in mind are designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience that will captivate any model-making enthusiast.
- LEGO® building kits meet rigorous industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time – it’s been that way since 1958.
- LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they meet stringent global safety standards.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in theaters on September 24th, 2021.
Lego.com