Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool

To celebrate the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage out later this year, Lego has revealed a new helmet bust for the character of Venom.

The Lego helmet is simply called 'Venom' and it's set number 76187. It retails for $59.99 in the USA and comes with 565 pieces. It is a part of Lego's ongoing 18+ range aiming for adult collectors.

The set will be released worldwide on April 26th, 2021. You can read the full features of the set below courtesy of Lego.com.

Build and display one of the most feared characters in the Marvel Universe with LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Venom (76187) – a captivating build-and-display model created with adults in mind.

The iconic alien creature, with its dagger-like teeth and long, twisting tongue, stands on a sturdy base with a stylish name plaque attached.

This collectible piece of Marvel movie memorabilia will provide joy and satisfaction long after the hands-on, creative construction work is over.

If you’re an adult Marvel fan or model-making enthusiast, this buildable movie-character replica is the perfect build-and-display project for you!

Measuring over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (9 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, this striking model is sure to generate attention and interest, whether displayed in your home or workplace.

This collectible Venom display model provides stress-relieving escapism as the fascinating recreation emerges from the 565 LEGO® bricks.

You can embark on this fascinating construction project immediately, thanks to the high-quality, printed instructions that are included.

The range of LEGO® sets created with adults in mind are designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience that will captivate any model-making enthusiast.

LEGO® building kits meet rigorous industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they meet stringent global safety standards.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released in theaters on September 24th, 2021.

