Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Lego Set Announced

The Lego Group has now revealed a new ECTO-1 set from Ghostbusters. This new set is bigger and more realistic looking compared to previous versions that were released a few years ago.

This new ECTO-1 is being released on November 15th, 2020 for a price of $199 in the US. It comes with 3352 pieces and is advertised for people over the age of 18.

This new Lego set is being released to promote the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie coming out in 2021. You can read the official specifications of the toy below from Lego.com.

This is the ultimate ECTO-1 building kit for fans of LEGO® bricks and Ghostbusters™ looking to build their next model car or simply relax with an immersive hands-on hobby project.

This is no Ghostbusters™ toy. It’s a car kit for adults with working steering, trapdoor with ghost trap, an extending gunner seat, plus a moving ghost sniffer and other paranormal detection equipment.

Are you all about the details? With pieces like a curved windshield, modular steering wheel and brick with Ghostbusters™ deco, this authentically detailed set will look great in your home or office.

Ideal for Ghostbusters™ fans and LEGO® lovers alike, this ECTO-1 model car gives hours of enjoyment and a building experience that will appeal to adults. It makes a great gift for anyone who’d love a model car to build.

Measuring over 8” (22.5cm) high, 18” (47cm) long and 6” (16.5cm) wide, ECTO-1 is packed with authentic details that you’ll be proud to display.

You don’t need batteries to enjoy this buildable model – it’s powered by pure ectoplasm (only joking).

As well as a step-by-step guide to building the model, the coffee table-style instructions include design details and the story of ECTO-1 (English language only. Download other languages at LEGO.com/ecto-1-book).

Part of a series of inspiring LEGO® building sets designed for LEGO building fans, and hobbyists who love beautiful design and elegant architecture.

LEGO® building bricks meet the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to ensure that every building set meets the highest safety and quality standards, so you can be sure that this souvenir model is as robust as it is beautiful.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Lego Reveals New Model For The Child From The Mandalorian (more); 1989 Batwing Lego Has Been Officially Revealed (more); Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Set To Release A Working Grand Piano Toy (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Special NES With TV Set (more); Lego Reveals New Mosaic Art Pieces For Adult Collectors (more).

A few more: New Lego Ideas Sets Are Confirmed (more); Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more).