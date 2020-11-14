Lego Reveals Huge Roman Colosseum Set

The Lego Group has now revealed its biggest set released to the public to date. The company has now announced a huge Lego Colosseum replica based on its current status.

Even though half of the arena is broken, the set still has 9036 pieces. This beats the UCS Millennium Falcon which had over 7000 pieces when it was released back in 2017.

The awesome looking set will be released on November 27th, 2020. It will set you back $549.99 in the United States.

Much like other big sets, this set is aimed towards collectors over the age of 18. You can read more from the info below from Lego.com.

Bring to life your own brick-built model of the mighty Colosseum with this engaging and rewarding LEGO® Colosseum (10276) model kit for adults.

With an astounding 9,036 pieces, this Colosseum model is the biggest LEGO® set ever (as at November 2020), providing hours of relaxation for adults who love building sets.

Anyone with a passion for architecture models will appreciate the amazing detail packed into this Colosseum souvenir. With 3 stories, the model is adorned with columns of the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian orders.

If you’re looking for special gifts for architecture fans or history lovers, this building set is a great choice, providing hours of hands-on building experiences with a stunning Colosseum model to display.

This Colosseum architecture model measures over 10.5” (27cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide and 23.5” (59cm) deep. With 9,036 pieces it’s one of the biggest LEGO® sets in the world, but is easy to lift and turn.

The Romans didn’t need batteries and neither do you! This Colosseum model runs on the power of imagination – no batteries required.

This model comes with coffee-table-style building instructions with design and history details to inspire you.

Part of a series of inspiring LEGO® building sets designed for LEGO building fans, and hobbyists who love elegant design, beautiful architecture and models packed with detail.

LEGO® building bricks meet the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to ensure that every building set meets the highest safety and quality standards, so you can be sure that this architectural model is designed to last.

