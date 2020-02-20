Lego Reveals Razor Crest Toy From The Mandalorian

The Lego Group has announced a brand new set that fans of The Mandalorian will love to get. This new set is the Razor Crest which is the spaceship owned by The Mandalorian himself!

This will be the third Lego toy based on The Mandalorian TV show. Previously we received the AT-ST Raider and a Mandalorian Battle Pack. The Razor Crest looks pretty cool and it's accurate to the one on the show.

The Razor Crest is Lego set 75292 and it comes with 1,023 pieces. In the USA, the set will retail for $129.99 and will be available on September 1st, 2020.

The set is missing Cara Dune, but you can Baby Yoda for the first time. Other figures include The Mandalorian, IG-11 and Greef Karga and a Scout Trooper.

For more information about this awesome set, read the official details provided by Lego posted down below.

Kids can role-play as heroic warrior The Mandalorian and play out action-packed Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this detailed, LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest (75292) starship.

This fun buildable toy includes 4 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure, all with cool weapons to role-play exciting battles.

The Razor Crest has a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, sleeping area and detachable escape pod for creative play.

This 1,023-piece construction playset offers a challenging build and combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars sets. It makes a super holiday gift or birthday present for boys and girls aged 10+.

The Razor Crest dreadnought measures over 5.5” (14cm) high, 15” (38cm) long and 11” (28cm) wide. It makes an eye-catching Star Wars: The Mandalorian display piece when it is not being used to transport vital cargo!

This LEGO Star Wars collectible building toy is made purely with LEGO building bricks and powered by children’s imaginations – no batteries required – so the fun, creative, playtime adventures never run out of energy!

The Mandalorian TV show will be back on Disney+ this October for its second season.

