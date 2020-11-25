New Tusken Raider Hot Toys Figure Announced

Due to their appearance on the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, Hot Toys has announced and revealed a new figure based on the Tusken Raiders.

Tusken Raiders are usually portrayed as bad guys, but this time they will helpful in killing the Krayt Dragon on Tatooine. If you love these guys so much, you can now collect them in Hot Toys form.

Hot Toys announced the figure over on Facebook. You can read the official announcement posted below.

"Fearsome desert savages inhabiting the rocky deserts, Tusken Raiders™ are the foremost reason Tatooine™ colonists do not wander far from their isolated communities. Extremely territorial and xenophobic, Tusken Raiders will attack with very little provocation. Covered from head-to-foot in tattered rags and robes, Tusken Raiders -- or Sand People as they are also known -- brandish a deadly bladed club known as a gaderffii. Today Hot Toys is delighted to continue expanding its Star Wars collection series by officially introducing the new 1/6th scale Tusken Raider collectible figure inspired by the acclaimed Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™. The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the Tusken Raider. Highlighting the features are the newly developed head sculpt with tattered rags, skillfully tailored outfit, belt and bandolier, the iconic gaderffii and rifle, and a display base. They're raiders, it's true, but these collectible figures will be great additions to any Star Wars collection!"

The Tusken Raider should be available to pre-order shortly from participating retailers that usually sell Hot Toys in stores or online.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Lego The Mandalorian Set Revealed (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Review 'The Siege' (Spoilers) (more); More The Mandalorian Products Announced For Mando Mondays (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review 'The Heiress' (Spoilers) (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hasbro Reveals A New The Mandalorian Helmet (more); The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 Review 'The Passenger' (Spoilers) (more); New Hot Toys The Mandalorian And The Child Figures Announced (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review 'The Marshal' (Spoilers) (more); Several New The Mandalorian Toys Have Been Revealed (more).