The Batman Lego Batmobile Revealed

The Lego Group has now revealed the first sets for The Batman movie coming out next year. If you live in North America you can get these sets earlier than everyone else.

People in the United States and Canada will be able to get the new The Batman Lego sets starting on November 1st, 2021. For everyone else though, the sets will be released on January 1st, 2022.

Probably the best Lego set for The Batman is his Batmobile. The official set is called Batmobile™: The Penguin™ Chase and it comes with Batman and The Penguin.

The set is priced at $29.99 USD and has 392 pieces. You can read the features and specifications of the set down below via Lego.com.

Missile-firing Batmobile™ – LEGO® DC Batman™ Batmobile: The Penguin™ Chase (76181) puts supercharged, super-hero action from The Batman movie into kids’ hands

2 cool minifigures – As well as a buildable Batmobile™, the playset includes a Batman™ minifigure with a fabric cape and The Penguin™ minifigure with a shooter and hand-held rocket launcher

Super-hero action – Young crime-fighters can take on an iconic Super-Villain and play out endless imaginative adventures with this awesome, armed crime-fighting machine

Awesome weapons – The battle-ready Batmobile™ features 2 spring-loaded shooters that launch mega missiles when kids press plates on the hood

Gift for ages 8 and up – This buildable Batmobile™ toy makes a great birthday or holiday gift for fans of Batman™ and supercool cars

Epic play and display – The Batmobile™ measures over 2 in. (6 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide and combines easily with other LEGO® DC Batman™ sets

More creative fun – All LEGO® DC building toys provide young super heroes with premium-quality playsets designed to deliver endless imaginative play possibilities

Quality guaranteed – LEGO® components fulfill stringent industry quality standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart perfectly every time

Safety assured – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they satisfy rigorous global safety standards

Other sets include a $99.99 Technic Batmobile, the Batcave and a set that includes Batman and Selina Kyle riding motorcycles.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Rumor: The Batman Could Be Getting A Sequel (more); The First Trailer Released For The Batman (more); Warner Bros Delays The Batman And Other Superhero Movies (more); Matt Reeves Gives Our First Look At The Batman (more).

And here are some more related articles: Robert Pattinson Officially Cast As 'The Batman' (more); Warner Bros Wants A 'Familiar Face' For The Batman (more); Major Update Revealed For Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Movie (more).

A few more: Rumor: Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Movie Said To Be A Total Reboot (more); It Sounds Like 'The Batman' Film Directed By Matt Reeves Won't Be Starting Production Until 2019 (more).