Lego Reveals New Mosaic Art Pieces For Adult Collectors

The Lego Group has now revealed a new range of toys called Lego Art. It's a series of mosaic art pieces that is aimed towards collectors over the age of 18 years old.

There are four art pieces for you to collect in the first wave. The wave includes Star Wars Sith characters, The Beatles, Marilyn Monroe and Marvel's Iron Man.

Nine 16x16 pieces are put together in order to create the art pieces. Many 1x1 pieces are added to the huge tile in order to put color to the artwork. Many of the pictures come with well over 3000 Lego pieces!

You can read more about the new pieces from the press release info posted down below.

LEGO Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe – Pop art admirers can now recreate Andy Warhol’s famous bright pink screenprint of Marilyn Monroe from 1967, or reimagine it in three different colours using LEGO tiles. As art and design lovers tailor the tone of their piece to suit their artistic temperament, they can tune in to new insights and details about Warhol from those that know him best.

– Pop art admirers can now recreate Andy Warhol’s famous bright pink screenprint of Marilyn Monroe from 1967, or reimagine it in three different colours using LEGO tiles. As art and design lovers tailor the tone of their piece to suit their artistic temperament, they can tune in to new insights and details about Warhol from those that know him best. LEGO The Beatles – Music lovers can bring Beatle-fandom into the home with a LEGO portrait of their favorite band member, whether it’s John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Sir Ringo Starr. Each set can be used to create four unique portraits or collect four and display the full band side-by-side. Fans can get by with a little help from friends of the Beatles as they switch their headphones over to accompanying soundtrack to listen to music and stories about the band as they build.

– Music lovers can bring Beatle-fandom into the home with a LEGO portrait of their favorite band member, whether it’s John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Sir Ringo Starr. Each set can be used to create four unique portraits or collect four and display the full band side-by-side. Fans can get by with a little help from friends of the Beatles as they switch their headphones over to accompanying soundtrack to listen to music and stories about the band as they build. LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man – Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork.

– Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork. LEGO Star Wars The Sith – Celebrate iconic villains from a galaxy far, far away with this 3-in-1 portrait set. Choose between portraits that pay tribute to the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, or take the artwork to the next level by combining three sets into an ultimate Darth Vader wall piece. The soundtrack means the Force will be with fans as they create their very own piece of wall art while listing to music from the films and fun stories from Star Wars

The pieces will cost $120 over in the USA and will be out in the USA on September 1st, 2020.

If you live outside the USA, you can get the pieces early as they'll be out on August 1st, 2020 in several retailers worldwide.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Lego Ideas Sets Are Confirmed (more); Lego Reveals New Star Wars Sets To Be Out This Year (more); Lego And Nintendo Reveal Full Super Mario Line (more); Lego Reveals Expensive New Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Set (more).

And here are some more related articles: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Announced (more); Lego Officially Announces UCS A-wing Starfighter (more); Lego Super Mario Sets To Be Released This August (more).

A few more: Amazon Spain Reveals First Wonder Woman 1984 Lego Set (more); Lego Reveals 501st Legion Clone Troopers Pack (more).