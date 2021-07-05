Lego Reveals Seinfeld's Apartment Set

As part of the Lego Ideas project, The Lego Group has now officially revealed the Seinfeld set. This set includes Seinfeld's apartment as seen in the hit show from the '90s.

Aside from the apartment, you get the characters of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman. The set is releasing worldwide on August 1st and will be priced in the United States at $79.99.

The set is categorized in the 18+ range and it comes with 1326 pieces. You can read more specs from Lego.com posted down below.

Relive scenes from the classic 1990s TV sitcom about nothing with this fantastic LEGO® Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328), featuring a brick-built recreation of Jerry’s apartment.

Includes 5 minifigures: Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, with accessory elements including a microphone, pretzel, fishing rod, slice of bread and fish in a bag.

Jerry’s apartment features a kitchen with a buildable counter, fridge with Superman™ sticker, microwave, oven and more, a living room with a sofa, armchair and tables, plus an office area.

Also includes a buildable stage and accessory elements inspired by the show, including a statue, muffin top, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8 air conditioner and Festivus pole.

The model measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) wide and 7 in. (18 cm) deep. A delightful display piece for your home, the set is also a super gift idea for Seinfeld and LEGO® fans.

The set is fun to build solo or with friends and family to pass on your love of the Seinfeld TV show – you’ll want to photograph and share pictures of this charming, collectible item of memorabilia.

This 1,326-piece set comes with an illustrated booklet about Seinfeld, the set’s fan creator and LEGO® designers, plus step-by-step instructions to make the building process a pleasure.

This buildable model for adults is part of a collection of superb LEGO® Ideas sets, each created by a fan designer, voted for by thousands of LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group.

LEGO® components meet demanding industry standards to ensure that they are consistent and connect simply and strongly. It’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® building bricks and pieces are thoroughly tested and analyzed to ensure that every LEGO set meets stringent global safety standards.

Other Lego sets that were based on live action comedies included the likes of Friends and even The Big Bang Theory just to name a few.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Disney Renames The Slave 1 As Boba Fett's Starship In New Lego Set (more); Lego Reveals Huge World Map Art Set (more); The Lego Group Reveals Tall Marvel Daily Bugle Building Set (more); Friends TV Show Gets Another New Lego Set (more).

And here are some more related articles: Lego Reveals The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle Set (more); Lego Reveals New UCS Style R2-D2 (more); Lego Venom Helmet Revealed Looks Cool (more).

A few more: Lego Winnie the Pooh Set Revealed (more); New 2021 Lego Ideas Sets Being Considered (more).