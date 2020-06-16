Lego Reveals Expensive New Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Set

Lego and Disney have announced a brand new Lego set aimed towards adult collectors featuring buildable models of both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The cost of the set is quite expensive though!

If you live in North America, this Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters set will set you back $179.99! The piece count is 1739 pieces.

To put this into perspective, last year's Yoda set also included just over 1700 pieces, but that goes for a more reasonable price of $99.99. As aforementioned, the set is for ages 18 and up.

The set will be released on August 1st, 2020 and pre-orders start on July 1st, 2020. To know more, read the full description via Lego.com.

Give yourself or a DIY lover in your life a creative experience with this LEGO® ǀ Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters (43179) set. Makes a unique display and conversation piece.

Clear your mind while building 2 large-scale, detailed figures and accessories to create and display. This set lets you experience a satisfying, hands-on build as you recharge.

Once built, these iconic characters look great on display in a home or office. You can keep them together or set up a unique scene with each figure and the included accessories.

Share your love of Disney’s Mickey Mouse and enjoy this set with all its details and accessories. The engrossing build and retro look of the figures also makes this a great gift for yourself or any Disney fan you know.

Detailed, large-scale figures, with the largest model standing over 14 in. (36 cm) tall, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (16.5 cm) deep. This stunning set contains 1,739 pieces and can be displayed in a special place in your home.

Memories and quality alone time are waiting. You don’t need batteries to enjoy this set – building these high-quality figures helps you escape your daily routine and they are designed to be displayed in your home.

The coffee-table-quality instructions help guide you through the project, with stories and vignettes to add entertainment value during building. This LEGO® set makes a perfect creative outlet to escape the daily grind.

Give adult builders like yourself 2 impressively detailed, large-scale figures in this LEGO® ǀ Disney set. The set offers you a unique build that you can put on display as a way of reflecting your love of the characters.

LEGO® bricks meet the highest industry standards, so they are consistent, compatible and connect and come apart easily every time – it’s been that way since 1958.

LEGO® bricks are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure every building set meets the highest global safety and quality standards.

Will you be one of the people that will buy this expensive set when ir releases later this year?

