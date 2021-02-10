The Last of Us TV Show Finds Its Joel And Ellie

The live action The Last of Us TV show has finally found its Joel and Ellie. Surprisingly, both actors that have been chosen today appeared in Game of Thrones.

The biggest news today comes from Deadline as the website has reported that Pedro Pascal has been cast as Joel in The Last of Us. This squashes an earlier rumor that Mahershala Ali was cast as Joel.

In related big news, it has also been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that 17 year old Bella Ramsey has been cast in the role of Ellie.

Ellie is 14 years old in the video game so the age range matches the casting.

Much like Pascal, Bella Ramsey is also known for her time on Game of Thrones.

The new TV show is supposed to take place during the events of the first game, although it won't be a straight retelling of the same story.

The first The Last of Us video game came out in 2013 for the PS3 and it easily became one of the best games of all time. People loved playing as Joel as he guided Ellie from a post apocalyptic world.

In the video game, Ellie is immune to the zombie outbreak and Joel is there to escort her to a group known as the Fireflies.

The Fireflies are hoping they can cure mankind if they use the blood of Ellie to contain the zombie virus.

We will now have to wait and see about the release date for the new show. Hopefully it turns out to be a good show!

