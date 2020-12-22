The Book of Boba Fett TV Show Officially Announced

As announced on StarWars.com today, Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a new TV show that will be coming to Disney+ next year. The TV show in question is called 'The Book of Boba Fett'.

Today's announcement confirms it's a standalone TV show on Disney+ and is not a literal book. It has also been confirmed this TV show will stand by itself as The Mandalorian Season 3 is a separate thing.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently in production and will be released in December 2021. Temuera Morrison is back to play as Boba Fett and he is joined by Ming Na Wen playing Fennic Shand.

The executive producers of the show are Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It's possible they will be directing episodes since all of them worked on Season 2 of The Mandalorian too.

No story or synopsis has been announced yet, but it should follow straight after The Mandalorian Season 2. The show ended with Boba Fett and Fennic Shand overtaking Jabba's palace from Bib Fortuna.

While The Book of Boba Fett is in production, The Mandalorian Season 3 will start its production sometime next year. We will be getting two live action Star Wars shows next year!

The future of Star Wars is looking bright as tons more TV shows and movies are in the pipeline. Other shows coming include Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and tons more.

