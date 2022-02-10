Keith Lee Debuts In All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

After sadly getting released from WWE a few months ago, Keith Lee is back in the spotlight. The popular wrestler has made his debut this Wednesday at the AEW Dynamite show.

AEW owner Tony Kahn promised a big announcement and Keith Lee was the reveal. Keith Lee was a beast in NXT, but the man never got a chance to flounder when he appeared on the WWE main roster.

Keith Lee is still using the Limitless nickname and the crowd was chanting " Bask in his Glory" during his debut match. Lee showed a lot of promise in his first AEW match vs Private Party's Isiah Kassidy.

He is also still using The Big Bang Catastrophe as his main finisher. This is a Jackhammer style of move that looks devastating and effective.

The crowd seemed enthusiastic during his match which is a good thing going forward. He will be at the next AEW PPV in March for a chance to fight for the TNT Title held by Sammy Guevara.

My only hope for Keith Lee on AEW is that he doesn't get lost in the shuffle. AEW has signed so many wrestlers recently, but not everyone can get any TV time.

Wrestlers such as Miro and Christian Cage were signed several months ago, but they both have 't had matches recently. Anyway, you can see the Keith Lee debut below.

