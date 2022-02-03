Shane McMahon Released By The WWE This Week

Even though Shane McMahon came back to WWE television at the 2022 Royal Rumble, it looks like his time in the company has come to an end.

This is due to the unusual behavior he displayed while booking the Royal Rumble match itself.

As reported exclusively by RingSideNews, Shane McMahon has been quietly let go from WWE by Vince McMahon himself. Things may have been really bad for Vince to fire his own son.

Shane McMahon reportedly gained heat from wrestlers and producers by booking the Royal Rumble match to make himself look strong. Shane managed to eliminate Kevin Owens and was even in the final four!

There were also plans for Shane McMahon to wrestle at Elimination Chamber as well as WrestleMania 38. One rumor suggested he was going to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE title.

Creative plans for Shane McMahon have now been dropped due to his abrupt departure. This is the first time Vince has fired his own son from the company.

Shane McMahon initially left WWE back in 2010 to pursue other business venture. This departure wasn't as controversial because Shane left on his own terms back then.

Whether or not Shane will return to the company in the future remains to be seen. As of right now, Vince McMahon is still the Chairman of the entire company.

