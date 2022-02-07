WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Already Mapped Out

Reports have been coming in that WWE already has plans for WrestleMania 39. This is way ahead of schedule considering this year's WrestleMania 38 event hasn't happened yet.

One of the matches planned is a one-on-one Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch match. This match was originally scheduled for Survivor Series 2018, but it didn't happen because Lynch got injured by a careless Nia Jax.

The two eventually met in a match that also involved Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. Fans have wanted a single Rousey vs Lynch match for years, and it looks like we have to wait longer for it to happen.

WrestleMania 38 will instead be headlined by Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair. Lynch will have a different opponent this year while she waits for Rousey.

The other match that WWE wants to do is The Rock vs Roman Reigns. This is a match that WWE has teased for years now, but The Rock is sadly too busy doing his work in Hollywood.

Vince McMahon wants the match at WrestleMania 39 since the event is held in Hollywood. It is also being reported that he wants WrestleMania 39 to feel like the biggest one in history.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns will only happen if the former is free from his film schedules. Hopefully, this match happens as fans have dreamt about it for years!

