Goldberg Could Be Returning To WWE Soon

Bill Goldberg might be 55 years old, but it looks like the Hall of Famer isn't retired from WWE yet. It looks like he could be wrestling another match as soon as later this month!

As reported exclusively by Fightful Select, Goldberg could be wrestling again at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. The Elimination Chamber event is happening on February 19 and will feature many big matches.

It's expected Goldberg will be facing against Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the Premium Live Event. These two have never faced each other before, and they have the same Spear finisher.

Goldberg vs Roman Reigns was originally going to be the main event for WrestleMania 36 in 2020. However, Roman Reigns pulled out due to Covid 19 concerns and he was replaced by Braun Strowman.

Goldberg wrestled Bobby Lashley last year both at SummerSlam and Crown Jewel. The latter match was surprising because it was actually decent and the two men did many big spots.

The only announced matches for Elimination Chamber are an Uso tag match, Becky Lynch vs Lita and a huge WWE Title Chamber match.

The latter match is Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles.

