Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a nice surprise when it was released two years ago. It was a funny movie thanks to an interesting premise and a very likable cast.

Two years later and now we have a sequel called Jumanji: The Next Level. The main cast is back, but this time the game has changed and some new players are stranded in the video game.

The story is about Spencer entering the game by himself as he has been depressed lately in the real world.

Knowing Spencer is no longer in the real world, his friends from the first movie try and find him to help him out.

Things don't go according to plan because Danny DeVito and Danny Glover's characters enter the game instead and they have no idea what to do! This makes the movie somewhat funny because Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has to act like an old man being Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart tries his best to mimic Danny Glover's character.

This is one of the highlights of the movie because both The Rock and Kevin Hart act so much differently in this movie.

The Rock shouts like a senile old man in the majority of the movie, while the normally loud Kevin Hart has to act quiet and calm much like Danny Glover.

Jack Black is also back and Karen Gillan acts as the main character in the sequel since she's knows what she's doing.

A nice new addition to the game world is actress Awkwafina and she may have been my favorite cast member. She played her part really well although it's a spoiler to tell you who she really is...

In terms of the movie itself, I did not think Jumanji: The Next Level is as funny as the 2017 film.

For one thing, the movie felt slow and boring in the first 16 minutes as they spend too much time in the real world. The movie does not get better until we reach the video game world.

I also think the movie dragged on for far too long near the end.

It felt like the action and comedy could have been condensed to make the film flow a little better than it is. If it was up to me, I would have made the movie 20 minutes shorter.

That being said, Jumanji: The Next Level is still funny and features a lot of humorous action set pieces.

I also feel as if the cast members had an enjoyable time because they all had to play different characters throughout the movie.

The CGI is also top notch as the animals all look realistic. Not to mention the characters visit more locations this time around compared to the 2017 movie.

Overall, Jumanji: The Next Level is still a fun movie even though it's not as good as the 2017 film. It's still somewhat enjoyable and it's a type of film that should satisfy anyone of any age.

Verdict: 3/5 stars

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Terminator: Dark Fate Digital HD And Blu-ray Release Date Announced (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more).

And here are some more related articles: Kevin Feige To Develop A Star Wars Movie (more); Every TV Show And Movie Available On Disney+ At Launch (more); Movie Review: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (more).

A few more: Marvel Announces A Ton Of New Movies And TV Shows At SDCC (more); Movie Review: The Lion King (more).