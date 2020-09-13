Movie Review: Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is the latest movie in the original Digimon saga and it's quite a sad film. This is because the movie is the last to probably feature the original cast of characters and Digimon.

I was only 11 years old when I watched the first season of Digimon in the year 2000. At the time, me and my friends were always debating that Digimon are better than Pokemon mainly because they can talk.

Sadly though, I never followed Digimon ever since the first, second and third seasons ended. There was no real reason why I avoided the series, it's just that I became a teenager/adult and decided to like other things instead.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna seemed appropriate for me since this is the last one for the original cast. I didn't know it at the time, but this was one of the saddest movies I've watched all year long.

I immediately knew all of the main characters and their Digimon as watching the film made me feel like a young kid again.

However, there have been a few changes since everyone has grown up and entering adulthood much like myself in real life.

A big change for me watching the film is seeing all the Digimon living in the real world.

When I last watched the series, the Digimon all had to stay in the digital world, so it was a nice surprise seeing them all in Japan.

As for the main story of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Tai and Matt have grown up, but they have one more mission to conquer. They need to find out why DigiDestined humans are falling into a coma mysteriously.

It's a bit of a shame the other characters are sidelined in this adventure, although all of them feature in the movie at some point.

The movie also features characters I recognized from the second season too, although most of them are living in the USA now.

Another central part of the plot is that Tai and Matt realize they cannot be with their Digimon partners for the rest of their life.

Another character named Menoa Bellucci is finding a way to bring Digimon partners back, although Matt and Tai think separation is inevitable.

As a person that is now 31 years old, I felt very sad watching the movie. I don't want to spoil any details, but seeing the characters finishing University and starting adulthood felt close to home for me.

A part of me always wishes I was still a kid, but growing up and experiencing changes in your life is unavoidable. Sometimes people have to accept friends and family members won't be around with you forever.

I'm not sure what hardcore Digimon fans will think of the movie, but I thought Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution was a fitting end to the original characters' story arcs.

Even though I missed all of the other TV seasons and movies in between, I still felt a piece of my childhood was leaving me when I watched this movie until the end.

I watched the English dub, and it was great to see some of the main voice actors were brought back. I haven't heard of them in close to 20 years, so it was nice to hear the familiar voices again.

The only negative thing I can say about the movie is that the final battle scenes were a little too long.

Other than that, the story was excellent and it made me watch until the end to see how everything finished.

Overall though, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution is a great anime film even if you are not a fan of Digimon.

That being said, the emotional parts will resonate more to fans since this is the final time we are seeing our favorite characters on the screen.

Verdict: 4.5/5 stars

