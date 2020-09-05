The Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Mulan

With Mulan now available to stream exclusively on Disney+, the reviews of the movie are now out. This means we can now look at the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the film.

If you go to Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that Mulan has a 79% rating from critics. 170 reviews are fresh, while only 44 reviews are rotten.

The average score for the film is 7.02/10.

This means we are looking at many 3 to 3.5 star reviews.

The critics consensus says: "It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.".

While it looks like the critics love the movie, surprisingly the fans are more harsh. The Audience Score for the movie is only 55%. It appears many fans prefer the original animated movie compared to this new live action remake.

If you want to watch Mulan, it's available now on Disney+ for a $29.99 fee. Reportedly the movie will be free on Disney+ this December. You can read the synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father."

