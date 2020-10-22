Jared Leto To Return As Joker In Justice League Snyder Cut

It has been reported that The Joker will be in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Jared Leto will be back as The Joker since he only acted in the first 2016 Suicide Squad movie.

This big news was exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

All it says is that Mr Leto will be in the film to shoot additional scenes. He was unable to shoot scenes back in the 2017 version of the movie directed by Joss Whedon.

The report also says Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Ray Fisher are also back to reshoot additional scenes. This is great as it will mean the Snyder Cut of the film will have new material for fans to watch.

It has been speculated that Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot might be busy filming other projects at the moment. Hopefully some of them are able to come back to film more scenes.

Approximately $70 million has been paid for the Snyder Cut. If you include the $300 million of the 2017 cut, this movie costs $370 million to make!

The HBO Max version of the movie will be split into four parts. Each episode will last around 1 hour each. This means the Snyder Cut is two hours longer than the 2017 cut of the movie.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be aired on the HBO Max streaming service sometime in 2021.

