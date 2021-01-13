Indiana Jones Video Game Currently In Development

It has been a long time since we've had an Indiana Jones video game, but now it looks like one is coming soon. Some major developers are now in charge with making the new game.

Lucasfilm Games has now announced that Bethesda will be publishing an Indiana Jones video game. The developer is MachineGames and these are some same guys and gals behind the Wolfenstein game series.

The new game will have an original story not based on any of the four previously released movies. It will also explore the character at the "height of his career" explains Lucasfilm Games.

Bethesda announced the big collaboration over on Twitter. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

Aside from a small teaser trailer, not much else has been revealed about the game so far. Hopefully more info is revealed later this year!

In the meantime, an Indiana Jones 5 movie is also is development from Disney. The film is still going to star Harrison Ford and it is currently scheduled for release sometime in July 2022.

