How Emperor Palpatine Was Revived In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

For a series finale, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a short movie because it was just over 2 hours long as opposed to 3 hours.

Due to the short length of the movie, a lot of details were left out from the theatrical cut.

One of the biggest mysteries from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the lack of an explanation telling the audience how Emperor Palpatine came back to life. He clearly died at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Thankfully we now know how he came back as a reason was finally given to us thanks to the Rise of Skywalker novel. Collider posted an excerpt from the novel giving us a proper explanation for his return.

“All the vials were empty of liquid save one, which was nearly depleted. Kylo peered closer. He’d seen this apparatus before, too, when he’d studied the Clone Wars as a boy. The liquid flowing into the living nightmare before him was fighting a losing battle to sustain the Emperor’s putrid flesh. “What could you give me?” Kylo asked. Emperor Palpatine lived, after a fashion, and Kylo could feel in his very bones that this clone body sheltered the Emperor’s actual spirit. It was an imperfect vessel, though, unable to contain his immense power. It couldn’t last much longer.”

Yeah, Emperor Palpatine is pretty much a clone in Rise of Skywalker and his spirit was able to live on.

That being said, the clone body wasn't a proper vessel which is why he wanted to suck the souls of Ben Solo and Rey at the end of the movie.

Hopefully more details are revealed in the official novel. The novel is officially released on March 17th, 2020.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hasbro To Still Make Star Wars And Marvel Toys (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Dates Revealed (more); Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film (more); Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more).

And here are some more related articles: 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend (more).

A few more: Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops The Worldwide Box Office (more).