Commander Cody Star Wars Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has announced a brand new Hot Toys figurine based on a character that appeared in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This time, fans can get their hands on Commander Cody.

Commander Cody has the likeness of NZ actor, Temuera Morrison. He is also the character that led the Order 66 movement that nearly made all of the Jedi extinct.

Hot Toys is proud to announce the final product for Commander Cody on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

Assigned the designation CC-2224, the clone takes the name Cody, assumes command of the Republic’s Ghost Squadron, 7th Sky corps, and 212th Attack Battalion. He is a loyal Clone Marshal Commander who enjoys camaraderie with Captain Rex and fights alongside General Kenobi. Based on Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, today Hot Toys is excited to unveil the final product of the long-awaited 1/6th scale Commander Cody collectible figure with stunning details! Created based on the appearance of Clone Commander Cody in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt, a meticulously crafted Clone Trooper armor and helmet with weathering effects, different styles of blasters, interchangeable right arm with LED light-up hologram projector, a jetpack, a variety of miniature hologram figures, and a sand-themed figure base. Don’t miss out the super-cool images capturing the Clone Trooper Army’s leader!

The Hot Toys figurine should be available to pre-order very shortly. You can also buy more clones to build an army if you have enough money to do so!

