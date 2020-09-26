Hasbro Reveals Razor Crest Toy And Other New Star Wars Figures

Hasbro has gotten all out today revealing several new toys for the ever popular Star Wars brand. The biggest announcement is a Vintage Collection style Razor Crest as well as several new Black Series figures.

The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian will be a part of Haslab. This means the project will only go ahead if there are over 6000 backers.

As of time of writing, there are well over 4000 backers so the project will be successful. It comes with a 3.75 inch scale Razor Crest as well as a Mandalorian figure with his Beskar armor.

If you can afford to back the toy, it will cost you $349.99 USD. The toy will be released sometime in Fall 2021 if it's successful. You can read the official features below as provided by Hasbro.

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

In related news, many new Black Series toys have also been revealed. As reported by Screen Rant, five new figures have been announced that should be out by Spring 2021.

The first is the Dark Side Rey that featured in The Rise of Skywalker. We also get a deluxe figure for Jar Jar Binks and a Return of the Jedi version of Boba Fett. These deluxe figures will cost $29.99 USD.

The last two figures is a Clone Trooper from The Clone Wars and even an Incinerator Stormtrooper as seen in Season One of The Mandalorian.

