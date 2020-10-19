Hot Toys Reveals Final Product For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story

Hot Toys has now revealed the final product for Darth Maul This new toy is from the character's appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Darth Maul was a huge surprise in Solo and he's still one of the most popular villains from the Star Wars franchise. He was still played by Ray Park, although the character looked much older than in The Phantom Menace.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

The highlight of Solo: A Star Wars Story for many fans was the surprise return of Darth Maul for a brief cameo, revealing him to be the true leader of Crimson Dawn. Today, Hot Toys is excited to share the final product of the 1/6th scale Darth Maul collectible figure from Solo: A Star Wars Story to our premium DX Series. Crafted based on the appearance of Darth Maul in the film, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt, finely tailored outfit and robe, highly detailed robotic legs, Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber with LED light-up function and interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a selection of interchangeable hands, a specialized seat for Maul and a figure base.

The Darth Mauk Hot Toys figure should be available to pre-order shortly at particpating retailers.

