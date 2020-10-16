Hasbro Announces ROTJ Boba Fett The Vintage Collection

Hasbro has announced today a new toy from its The Vintage Collection Star Wars range. This time, fans can get their hands on Boba Fett based on his appearance in Return of the Jedi.

Hasbro already announced a ROTJ Black Series Boba Fett, and now you can get a 3.75 inch version. This toy will go really well if you have the Vintage Collection Slave 1 set.

Hasbro announced the new toy over on its Hasbro Pulse Facebook page. You can read the full announcement and details posted down below.

Introducing the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure, featuring premium detail and design inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. During Luke Skywalker’s daring rescue of Han Solo above the Sarlacc, Boba Fett tried to subdue the Jedi, but when Solo slammed a pole into the bounty hunter’s jetpack, Boba tumbled into the man-eating pit. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Available for pre-order starting tomorrow, 10/16/2020 at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

You should pre-order the toy soon to avoid missing out. Boba Fett is popular and is sure to be a sell out!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Commander Cody Star Wars Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); Hasbro Reveals Razor Crest Toy And Other New Star Wars Figures (more); Star Wars Qui Gon Jinn Figure Revealed By Hot Toys (more); Mattel Reveals New Babu Frik Plush From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

And here are some more related articles: Star Wars UCS Mos Eisley Cantina Lego Set Revealed (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper Hot Toys Revealed (more); Star Wars: Squadrons Single Player Trailer Released (more).

A few more: Disney/Lucasfilm Taking A Step Back From Star Wars Movies (more); Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Coming To Disney+ (more).