Jango Fett Hot Toys Figurine Finally Announced

For the past few years, Hot Toys has made figures for other Mandalorian warriors such as Boba Fett and Din Djarin. Now we finally get a figure on Jango Fett who first appeared in Attack of the Clones.

The toy has the actual likeness of actor Temuera Morrison and it's the most realistic portrayal I've ever seen of him. That being said, the Black Series toy looks pretty good for its inexpensive price.

This is the first time the character is getting a Hot Toys figurine and it's cool he's finally getting some recognition. Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted below.

I’m just a simple man, trying to make my way in the universe!” – Jango Fett



Regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, Jango Fett™ was a proficient marksman and unarmed combatant covered in a sleek armored Mandalorian™ suit that concealed his scarred face. Keeping himself in top condition and training often with his equipment, Jango Fett was known for utilizing his harnessed jetpack to gain the advantage of speed and height over his enemies in deadly combats. Today, in expansion of our Star Wars collectible series, Hot Toys is very excited to officially present the much anticipated 1/6th scale Jango Fett Collectible Figure from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Jango Fett in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with striking likeness and facial scars, a meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor pieces, beautifully applied weathering effects, finely tailored under-suit, the bounty hunter’s iconic jetpack and an interchangeable alternate design jetpack, a poncho, a headset comlink, detailed blasters, a variety of equipment and weapon effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. Star Wars fans don’t miss the opportunity to pre-order this amazing collectible figure! More collectibles from the Star Wars universe are coming. Stay tuned!

The figure should be available to pre-order soon at partcipating retailers. If you cannot wait, Boba Fett toys are already purchasable.

