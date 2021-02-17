Hot Toys Teases Reveal Of Bo-Katan Kryze Figure

Now that The Mandalorian Season 2 has finished, Hot Toys is now teasing figures for many of the new characters showing up on the show. A few days before Boba Fett was revealed, we now have an announcement for Bo-Katan Kryze.

The character of Bo-Katan Kryze has appeared before in Clone Wars as well as Star Wars Rebels in animated form. However, her latest appearance in The Mandalorian finally reveals her as a live-action character.

Bo-Katan Kryze is a Mandalorian and she was partnered up with a new character named Koska Reeves. In The Mandalorian, the character was played by actress Katee Sackhoff.

Hot Toys has now revealed a small tease of her figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

OUR ENEMIES WANT TO SEPARATE US. BUT MANDALORIANS ARE STRONGER TOGETHER.” — BO-KATAN Her armor may have been with her family for three generations, but this collectible figure of the gifted warrior and legendary Mandalorian heiress will join Hot Toys’ Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ collectible series shortly!

While you may have to wait a long time for the Hot Toys figurine, you can pre-order the six inch Black Series toy of the character right now.

The Black Series version of Bo-Katan Kryze should be out later this year, although some stores in North America have the toy already!

