Hot Toys Reveals Kuiil From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has now announced a brand new figure based on a popular character from The Mandalorian TV show. The character revealed today is Din Djarin's first friend on the show called Kuiil.

Sadly, the character didn't survive past Season 1 of the series, but he's still loved by many fans. He also taught The Mandalorian how to ride a Blurrg which is also available as a Hot Toys figurine.

Hot Toys announced the figure over on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

“I have spoken.” A vapor farmer on Arvala-7, Kuiil came to seek peace in an out of the way world, which is now being trespassed upon by criminals and mercenaries. He has worked a lifetime to be free of servitude, and offers valuable skills for those willing to meet his price. Further expanding on The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the widely anticipated 1/6th scale collectible figure of Kuiil! The collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, outfit with highly detailed tailoring, a rifle with tranquilizer dart, a pair of goggles, a backpack, a bucket, and a themed display stand! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add this beloved character to your collection!

Kuil should now be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Spider-Man Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); New Hot Toys Figure Announced For An Artillery Stormtrooper (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Figure From Iron Man 2 (more); Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more); The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more).