Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Figure From Iron Man 2

There have been many Iron Man Hot Toys released in the past, but the company hasn't stopped despite the character's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Hot Toys is now releasing a new Tony Stark figure based on his appearance in Iron Man 2.

The new figure is called the Tony Stark (Mark V Suit up Version) and it's based on the famous scene on the race track from Iron Man 2. It looks really cool if you are a fan of the character.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Shows up in the middle of the race circuit and demonstrates a near-perfect command of plasma-powered whips, Whiplash challenges Tony Stark’s strength while he was driving in a formula car. Inspired by the Mark V suiting up scene on the race track in Iron Man 2 movie, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Mark V Suit up Version) collectible figure. Demonstrates perfectly designed armor pieces with mechanical details and articulated function, allowing fans to assemble the stunning armor on top of the highly-detailed figure. The movie-accurate figure is finely crafted based on Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movie, features a newly developed Tony Stark head sculpt with specially applied battle damaged effects; a stunningly detailed racing suit; LED light-up function design on arc reactor, and forearms; attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts in defined proportion including helmet, chest and shoulders armor, upper back armor, thigh and calf armors, hands with articulated fingers; skillfully painted in red and silver coloring with an astonishing metallic appearance; several pieces of interchangeable armors for different assembling looks; and a figure base. Reserve a space for the special Tony Stark figure in your Marvel collection!

The toy should now be available for pre-order where Hot Toys figures are usually sold.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more); The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more).

A few more: Ahsoka Tano And Grogu Hot Toys Figures Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Comic Book Style Iron Man Figure (more).