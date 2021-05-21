New Hot Toys Figure Announced For An Artillery Stormtrooper

Hot Toys has now announced a brand new figure from the hit The Mandalorian TV show. This time fans can get their hands on an Artillery Stormtrooper.

This Artillery Stormtrooper is accurate to the TV show and it comes with a cool mortar. You can read the features of the toy posted down below.

The 1/6th scale Artillery Stormtrooper figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Artillery Stormtrooper in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

Finely crafted Stormtrooper armor

Specially applied white paint on the armor with weathering effect

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

A multi-textured black fabric under-suit

A yellow pauldron

A belt

One pair of white boots

One mortar (with articulated function)

One military pack with three detachable detonators

A figure display stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card

There's a ton of other figures from The Mandalorian TV show that you can pre-order and order as well. Some of the best ones include The Mandalorian himself as well as Ahsoka and Grogu just to name a few.

As for the Artillery Stormtrooper, you can pre-order him now from Sideshow Collectibles.

