New Spider-Man Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has now revealed and announced a new figure for the Miles Morales Spider-Man character. This is a new toy based on the hit video game that came out late last year for PS4 and PS5.

The official name for the toy is Miles Morales (Bodega Cat Suit). This version of the suit comes with the cute 'Spider-Man' named cat from the game.

You can read the features of the toy below as outlined in the press release.

Ultra-detailed likeness of Miles Morales wearing Bodega Cat Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game

A newly crafted masked head sculpt with three pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous expressions -

A specialized 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation, allowing flexible waist movement

Twelve interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

A hoodie with web shooters and printed black spider emblem

A Spider-Man Suit embossed with black trim and web pattern

One pair of red and black colored sneakers

One pair of inline skates (rotatable)

One running Spider-Cat

One hanging Spider-Cat (attachable to opened backpack cover)

One backpack with two interchangeable backpack covers (opened and closed) T

Two venom blast effect accessories (wearable on fists)

One headset

One coffee cup

One smart phone

One sketchbook

One gift box

Six spider web accessories in different shapes and lengths (attachable to web shooting hands)

One open spider web effect accessory

A dynamic figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game logo and character name

You can pre-order the toy now from Sideshow Collectibles.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: New Hot Toys Figure Announced For An Artillery Stormtrooper (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Figure From Iron Man 2 (more); Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more); Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more).

A few more: The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more).