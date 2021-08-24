Hot Toys Scout Trooper And Speeder Bike Announced

Hot Toys has now announced a new figure based on a character that features in Return of the Jedi. The new character you can get is a Scout Trooper with the iconic speeder bike.

This is the original Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike from the older films. This is slightly different to the one that was released recently for The Mandalorian TV show.

You can get the Scout Trooper by himself, or as a set with the Speeder Bike as well. You can read the features of each from the press release below.

The 1/6 scale Scout Trooper Collectible Figure features:

An authentic and detailed likeness of a Scout Trooper as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - A newly developed helmet, and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distressed / weathering effects -

One textured black fabric under-suit

A newly developed 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Seven interchangeable hands

One utility belt with pouches

One pair of weathered boots with pistol holster

One blaster rifle

The 1/6 scale Speeder Bike Collectible Vehicle features:

An ultra-detailed representation of a Speeder Bike as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Highly-accurate paint application with specially applied weathering effects

Articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon

One cargo bag (non-removable)

A newly designed dynamic figure display stand / diorama

You can pre-order the set now via Sideshow.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals King Shark Figure From The Suicide Squad (more); Luke Skywalker The Mandalorian Hot Toys Figure Revealed (more); New Cyborg From Justice League Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 1:6 Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) Hot Toys Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Cyborg Spider-Man Suit Hot Toys Revealed (more); Hot Toys Reveals The Armorer Figure From The Mandalorian (more); White Vision Hot Toys Figure Revealed (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Deluxe The Mandalorian And Grogu Figures (more); Hot Toys Reveals Black Widow and Taskmaster Figures (more).