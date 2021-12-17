Hot Toys Announces Doctor Strange Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home

To celebrate the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in theaters worldwide, Hot Toys has now announced and revealed a new figure based on Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange plays a big part in the movie as he botches a spell to help Peter Parker. As a result of the spell going wrong, the multiverse opens up and characters from other Spider-Man movies show up.

This new Hot Toys figurine features the likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch. You can read the full accessories below has revealed in the press release.

A newly painted head sculpt with an authentic and detailed likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch as he appears as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Each head sculpt is specially hand painted with movie-accurate facial features, wrinkles, and skin texture

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One intricately embroidered Cloak of Levitation (magnetic clip-on design)

One undertunic

One multilayered tunic

One cummerbund

One pair of pants

One pair of boots

One "The Box" accessory

One LED light-up platform with mystic arts effects (battery operated)

One Eye of Agamotto amulet

Two sling rings

13 mystic arts effects

4 mystic arts diorama accessories

A specially designed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate

The Doctor Strange Hot Toys figurine should be available to pre-order now from Sideshow.

