Hot Toys Reveals Bat-Pod From The Dark Knight Rises

It may have been over nine years since the end of The Dark Knight trilogy, but the movie series continues to be popular. Hot Toys has now released a new Bat-Pod which is seen in The Dark Knight Rises.

Batman first used the Bat-Pod in The Dark Knight after the Tumbler got destroyed. He continued to use the cool looking vehicle in The Dark Knight Rises movie.

This is a 1/6th scale toy so this will work well with your 12 inch style Batman or Catwoman toys. You can look at the video below for more about the toy.

You can read up on the description of the Bat-Pod from the press release details posted down below.

"Just ahead of the worldwide release, Sideshow's newest FIRST LOOK video gives fans an up-close look at the Hot Toys Bat-Pod, inspired by the iconic vehicle from The Dark Knight Rises. Inspired by the epic finale of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, Hot Toys has released a 1/6 Scale Bat-Pod adding a new dynamic element to any Batman or DC Comics-themed collection! Batman's Bat-Pod has been recreated with extreme attention to detail and precision painting applications. Measuring approximately 23" (58.5cm in length), it features light-up headlights, rotating rubber tires, munitions clusters, operator controls, hand guards, saddle, and footrest."

The Bat-Pod from The Dark Knight Rises is available now to pre-order from Sideshow.

