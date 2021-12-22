Hot Toys Fennec Shand Figure Announced

Hot Toys has now announced and revealed another cool figure from the Star Wars universe. This time you can try and get your hands on Fennec Shand.

Fennec Shand first appeared in The Mandalorian and has since also showed up in The Bad Batch and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett shows.

This new toy is based on her latest appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

The figure features the likeness of Ming-Na Wen and it also comes with a ton of accessories including her helmet. You can read the full announcement via the Hot Toys Facebook page posted down below.

"An assassin and elite mercenary, Fennec Shand has worked for all the top syndicates. Clever, capable, and cunning, she is not to be underestimated and is full of surprises. In anticipation to the release of the new The Book of Boba Fett live-action series, Hot Toys is excited to present the new 1/6th scale Fennec Shand collectible figure! The collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, attachable helmet, beautifully tailored costume, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a dagger blade, a drink bottle, a bag with credits, and a themed display stand! The Fennec Shand collectible figure is going to be an extraordinary companion for your Star Wars collection!"

The toy is now available to pre-order yet, but the Sideshow website should have her very soon. The Book of Boba Fett starts on December 29th over on Disney+.

